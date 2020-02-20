<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





South Korea reported its first death from the new coronavirus on Thursday, with 53 new cases of the coronavirus confirmed in a single day to bring the total to 104.

Most new cases occurred in the southeastern city of Daegu. The city’s mayor urged its 2.5 million people to refrain from going outside to stem the spread of the virus.

This week’s surge in the number of infected people, increasing the nation’s total infections by more than 70, came as the health authorities warned that the virus has begun spreading locally.

Vice Health and Welfare Minister Kim Kang-lip told reporters that, “At this stage, (the government) judged that COVID-19 is spreading locally with a limited scope.”

The health authorities have been adjusting its quarantine and prevention work to cope with local transmission, Mr Kang-lip said.

They will deploy 24 more doctors to Daegu and expand the number of virus-detection centres to 22 in the city.

Still, the authorities kept the virus alert level at “orange,” the third-highest, Mr Kang-lip said.

Of the 53 new cases, 51 are in Daegu, 300 kilometres southeast of Seoul, and neighbouring North Gyeongsang Province.

The remaining two were reported in Seoul, the Korea Center for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said in a statement.

The country’s first patient presumed to have died from the coronavirus had been receiving treatment at a hospital in the southeastern city of Cheongdo.

Confirmation of his infection was revealed after he died of pneumonia on Wednesday, according to the health authorities.

The health authorities are working to determine the exact cause of the patient’s death.

Daegu and North Gyeongsang Province are home to some 5 million people.

Of the 51 new cases in Daegu, 23 patients are believed to be linked to a 61-year-old South Korean woman who was confirmed to be infected Tuesday, the KCDC said.

The country’s 31st virus patient is presumed to have infected about 40 people so far as she attended church services in Daegu before testing positive for the virus.

An epidemiological survey is underway to determine whether or not the 31st patient is linked to two confirmed cases at a hospital in Cheongdo, south of Daegu, the KCDC said, adding the patient visited Cheongdo earlier this month.

KCDC Director Jung Eun-kyeong called for people who visited the Daegu church and the Daenam Hospital in Cheongdo to stay indoors or report to health authorities if they show symptoms.





The number of coronavirus patients who are receiving oxygen therapy increased to four from one Thursday, Mr Eun-kyeong told reporters.

Most new cases have no clear ties to travel to China, where the virus originated, or Southeast Asian countries, the KCDC said.

Mr Eun-kyeong said the 31st virus patient may have contracted the virus via other patient, indicating that there may be more infections.

Authorities probed two worship services at the Daegu church, which were held on February 9 and 16, and attended by the 31st patient.

“Currently, we are investigating the possibility that the 31st patient contracted the virus via a secondary infection,” Mr Eun-kyeong said.

The country’s probable coronavirus “super spreader” was hospitalized at a Daegu hospital from Feb. 7 to Monday. The KCDC said that the patient has had contact with 166 people, who have now placed themselves into self-quarantine.

The Shincheonji Church of Jesus in Daegu, where the 31st patient attended worship services, said in a statement that it had been shut down after about 10 members tested positive for the virus.

Local media reports said about 1,000 members attended worship with the 31st patient.

The KCDC said 1,001 members of the church are asked to self-isolate to contain the spread of the virus.

In a televised news conference, Daegu Mayor Kwon Young-jin urged the city’s 2.5 million people to stay indoors after 35 new cases were reported in two days in the city and its neighbouring areas.

The number of people being checked for the virus and under quarantine came to 1,860 on Thursday, up from 1,633 earlier in the day, the KCDC said.

South Korea has screened 13,098 people for COVID-19 since Jan. 3, with 11,238 testing negative and 16 patients having been discharged from quarantine after making full recoveries.

South Korea also started to check those who show suspicious symptoms for the novel coronavirus as it grapples with new infections without links to existing cases or overseas travel.

The measure broadens screening for more people and makes it easier to detect and isolate COVID-19 cases, the KCDC said.

Under the latest revision, front-line doctors will be allowed to actively conduct coronavirus tests if they think a person may have contracted the sickness.

South Korea has the capacity to conduct 5,000 coronavirus tests a day, but the figure will be increased to 10,000 by the end of the month.

In addition, the country plans to check those who are suffering from pneumonia due to unknown causes.