Romania has started vaccinating children aged 12 to 15 on Saturday, before the official approval from Brussels, local media reported.

Two mobile vaccination stations were set up in a public park in Bucharest to administer the jabs to children, online news portal hotnews.ro reported.





The units used the BioNTech/Pfizer vaccine.

Parents or guardians must give their consent.

On Friday, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) gave its approval to the vaccine for children aged 12 to 15, but the EU Commission is yet to give its authorisation.