On Thursday night, the World Health Organisation declared the novel coronavirus that broke out in Wuhan, China, a Public Health Emergency of International Concern, PHEIC,

Declaring the emergency in Geneva after a meeting with it’s an emergency committee comprising a panel of health experts, the Director-General of the WHO, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said the main reason for the declaration is not because of what is happening in China, but because of what is happening in other countries. According to Tedros, the greatest concern is the potential for the virus to spread to countries with weaker health systems.

“Over the past few weeks, we have witnessed the emergence of a previously unknown pathogen, which has escalated into an unprecedented outbreak, and which has been met by an unprecedented response.

“We would have seen many more cases outside China by now—and probably deaths—if it were not for the government’s efforts, and the progress they have made to protect their own people and the people of the world.

“The speed with which China detected the outbreak, isolated the virus, sequenced the genome and shared it with WHO and the world are very impressive. So is China’s commitment to transparency and to supporting other countries.

He said there were 98 2019nCoV (new coronavirus) cases in 18 countries outside China, including eight cases of human-to-human transmission in four countries: Germany, Japan, Viet Nam and the United States of America. (These figures have since escalated).

“So far, we have not seen any deaths outside China, for which we must all be grateful. Although these numbers are still relatively small compared to the number of cases in China, we must all act together now to limit further spread, “ he noted.

The WHO DG said the vast majority of cases outside China have a travel history to Wuhan, or contact with someone with a travel history to Wuhan.

“We don’t know what sort of damage this 2019nCoV virus could do if it were to spread in a country with a weaker health system. We must act now to help countries prepare for that possibility.

“For all of these reasons, I am declaring a public health emergency of international concern over the global outbreak of #2019nCoV.

“The main reason for this declaration is not because of what is happening in China, but because of what is happening in other countries.

“Our greatest concern is the potential for the virus to spread to countries with weaker health systems, and which are ill-prepared to deal with it.

He praised the efforts of China to control the outbreak and noted that the WHO is working diligently with national and international public health partners to bring the outbreak under control as fast as possible.

“In total, there are now 7834 confirmed 2019nCoV cases, including 7736 in China, representing almost 99 percent of all reported cases worldwide; 170 people have lost their lives to this outbreak, all of them in China. We must remember that these are people, not numbers. (These figures have since escalated).

“More important than the declaration of a public health emergency are the committee’s recommendations for preventing the spread of the #2019nCoV virus and ensuring a measured and evidence-based response.”

“There is no reason for measures that unnecessarily interfere with international travel and trade. We call on all countries to implement decisions that are evidence-based and consistent. WHO stands ready to provide advice to any country that is considering which measures to take.

“We must support countries with weaker health systems, “ he concluded.

A Public Health Emergency of International Concern, PHEIC, is a formal declaration by the WHO of “an extraordinary event which is determined to constitute a public health risk to other States through the international spread of disease and to potentially require a coordinated international response.





A PHEIC has previously been declared five times in the past. The first was in 2009, during the Swine flu pandemic when the H1N1 virus spread across the world killing more than 200,000 people.

The next time was in 2014 to control polio. An emergency was declared due to fears the global fight against its eradication could face a major setback.

In 2016, the WHO declared Zika a public health emergency after the disease spread rapidly through the Americas.

The Ebola outbreaks o 2014 and 2019 were the 4th and 5th public health emergencies. The first one lasted from August 2014 to March 2016, as almost 30,000 people were infected and more than 11,000 died in West Africa.

A second emergency was declared in 2019 as the disease spread in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Safety tips:

*Maintain basic hand and respiratory hygiene, and safe food practices and avoid close contact, when possible, with anyone showing symptoms of respiratory illness such as coughing and sneezing

*Frequently clean hands by using alcohol-based hand rub or soap and running water

*When coughing and sneezing cover mouth and nose with flexed elbow or tissue—throw the tissue away immediately and wash hands

*Avoid close contact with anyone who has fever and cough

*If you have fever, cough and difficulty breathing seek medical care early and share previous travel history with your health care provider

*When visiting live markets in areas currently experiencing cases of a novel coronavirus, avoid direct unprotected contact with live animals and surfaces in contact with animals

*The consumption of raw or undercooked animal products should be avoided. Raw meat, milk or animal organs should be handled with care, to avoid cross-contamination with uncooked foods, as per good food safety practices

