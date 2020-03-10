<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, the president of Portugal, will be quarantined at his private residence for two weeks over coronavirus, his office disclosed in a statement on Monday.

He is expected to be monitored at home, “despite not presenting any symptoms of infection with the new coronavirus.

So far, Portugal has confirmed nine new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total to 30.

The president was reported to have received a group of students from a school in northern Portugal last Tuesday at an event and took photos with them.





Few days later, a student from the school was confirmed to have been infected with COVID-19.

“Having listened to the health authorities, the President of the Republic, despite not having any viral symptoms, decided to cancel all his public activity during the next two weeks.

“At the moment when all the Portuguese demonstrate high civic maturity in the face of the viral outbreak, the President of the Republic understands that he must give a reinforced example of prevention,” the statement read.