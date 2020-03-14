<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Netflix has halted production of its original shows and movies amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Production has been paused in the US and Canada for two weeks due to government restrictions, Netflix confirmed.

The streaming giant said the break was ‘due to government restrictions and health/safety precautions’.

Shows including Stranger Things, The Witcher and Ryan Murphy’s movie The Prom are all reportedly affected by the break.

Netflix isn’t the only production company to suspend work, Disney released a statement in which it said it was stopping for a ‘short-time’.





The statement explained: “While there have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 on our productions, after considering the current environment and the best interests of our cast and crew, we have made the decision to pause production on some of our live-action films for a short time.”

The statement added that it will ‘continue to assess the situation and restart as soon as feasible’.

Warner Bros has also announced it was suspending production on more than 70 of its shows.