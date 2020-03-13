<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Australia’s Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton has tested positive for global pandemic, coronavirus.

He personally made the confirmation on Friday, Dpa reports.

Dutton, in a statement, said after waking up in the morning with a temperature and sore throat, he was tested for coronavirus which came back positive.

The minister recently returned from the United States.

He met with officials from the U.S., Britain and Canada on March 6 in Washington as part of the Five Eyes intelligence network.





Photos from the trip show him next to U.S. officials, including Attorney-General William Barr and Ivanka Trump, the daughter of President Donald Trump.

There are fears over Trump who recently met some Brazilian officials that have tested positive for coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Australian Prime Minister, Scott Morrison will not need to go into isolation.

His spokesman explained that only those who had close contact with Dutton in the 24 hours before he became symptomatic will need to self-isolate.