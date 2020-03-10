<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Malta on Tuesday stopped all travel links with Italy after confirming its fourth Coronavirus case since Saturday.

Maltese Prime Minister Robert Abela told a news conference that all flights between Malta and Italy are being suspended immediately.





“Also, a daily ferry service between the Italian island of Sicily and Malta will only be used to carry medicine and cargo,’’ Abela said.

On Monday, Prime Minister of Italy, Giuseppe Conte also announced that all of Italy would be placed under lockdown until April.

Malta is heavily reliant on imports for everyday activity, particularly food, with most supplies coming from Italy.