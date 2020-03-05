<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





With new tolls and key developments, here is the latest in the coronavirus crisis.

– 3,300 dead –

Across the world, 3,300 people have died from the virus. There have been 96,414 infections in 84 countries and territories, according to AFP’s latest toll based on official sources at 1100 GMT Thursday.

The main countries affected: mainland China (80,409 cases, 3,012 deaths), South Korea (6,088 cases, 35 deaths), Italy (3,089 cases, 107 deaths), Iran, (3,513 cases, 107 deaths).

– Air traffic hit –

The airline industry could lose up to $113 billion in revenue this year, an industry body warns.

British regional airline Flybe crashes into bankruptcy after the virus proves to be the final nail in the coffin for the biggest operator of UK domestic flights.

– Shutting down –

Italy announces its sporting events will be held behind closed doors until April 3. Morocco says its football matches will also be shut to spectators.

Saudi Arabia suspends the “umrah” year-round pilgrimage that attracts annually millions of people to the holy cities of Mecca and Medina.





The church built on the Bethlehem site revered as the birthplace of Jesus will temporarily close after a suspected coronavirus outbreak.

Organisers of a major African business forum attended by business and political leaders announce that the annual event scheduled for March 9 and 10 in Ivory Coast has been postponed.

– Japan quarantine –

Japan announces it will quarantine people coming from China and South Korea for two weeks on arrival.

It also postpones the state visit by Chinese President Xi Jinping scheduled for this spring.

– California emergency –

California declares a state of emergency as thousands travelling aboard a cruise ship are held off the coast over fears of a new outbreak.

Eleven passengers and 10 crew members are potentially infected with the virus, according to California Governor Gavin Newsom.

– Millions of students out of school –

Some 290.5 million students worldwide face weeks at home as 13 countries shut schools and nine others implement localised closures, according to UNESCO.