Federal Minister of Health Jens Spahn has called for events with more than 1000 attendees to be cancelled, with Bundesliga and 2. Bundesliga clubs ready to meet to discuss further measures.

“The authorities have been too timid to cancel events. Considering the dynamic development of the last few days, this should quickly be changed,” Spahn told DPA. “We will speak in the next few days on how to handle the economic impact of such a decision.”





Kicker report that Borussia Mönchengladbach vs FC Köln and Borussia Dortmund vs Schalke could be played behind closed doors.

DFL CEO Christian Seifert released a statement on Sunday: “The Coronavirus has cerated a difficult situation for our society. The health of the population and therefore of all football fans is our top priority. The aim must be to find the appropriate path between justified precaution and excessive caution in different areas of life.”