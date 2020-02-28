<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





BBC Persian reported Friday that no fewer than 210 people have died from coronavirus in Iran, in various cities, as of Thursday night.

The news platform gave the high, unofficial figure, the highest outside of China citing hospital sources.

An Iranian health ministry spokesman, however said on Friday that 34 people have died so far and 388 are infected. Even at 34 deaths, Iran has recorded the highest deaths outside of China.

Iran has been accused of not coming clean on the extent of coronavirus infections and deaths in the country.





So far, seven officials of the country, including deputy health minister, have the virus, the latest being Vice President Masoumeh Ebtekar. She is President Hassan Rouhani’s deputy in charge of women’s affairs.

Her catching the bug raised concern on Friday as she sits just a few seats away from Rouhani at cabinet meetings.

One prominent cleric has died of the virus.

Iran now appears to have the highest number of government officials infected by the coronavirus, which was first officially reported in the holy Iranian city of Qom on Feb. 19.

The disease is believed to have spread to the country from China, which has maintained close economic relations with the Tehran government despite American sanctions.