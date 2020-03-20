<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The global death toll from the ongoing Covid-19 outbreak has gone a little over 10,000, data from worldometers. info has shown.

As of Friday 08:09 GMT, the number of infections has increased to 246, 464 and killed 10,049 worldwide.

As at the time of reporting, 182 countries have reported at least a case of COVID-19. This implies that only about 15 countries have not reported a case.

While cases have continued to decline in China where the disease originated from, cases have continued to soar in Europe which is now the epicenter for the outbreak.

The situation in Europe and the United States is getting increasingly dire.

The number of active infected cases, as of the time of reporting was 147, 932 with 140,543 in mild condition and 7,389 in critical condition.

Meanwhile, 98,532 people have so far been treated, recovered and discharged.

Europe

Italy has remained the epicenter for the outbreak with 41,035 infected people and 3,405 deaths as of Thursday evening.





The number of deaths in Italy has topped what was reported in China and the number of infected cases in the European country has half that of China.

Other countries in Europe with high burden of the disease are Spain, Germany, France, Switzerland and the U.K.

The U.S.

Meanwhile, cases in the U.S., have continued to increase erratically.

As of this morning, 14,366 cases have been reported across the country with 217 deaths.

The U.S., President Donald Trump on Wednesday had approved the chloroquine drug as a treatment for coronavirus.

Although there has been no official treatment protocol agreed by the WHO, U.S., will continue with chloroquine treatment.

Africa

In Africa, confirmed cases have been increasing sporadically.

As of Thursday, Africa has recorded over 700 cases in about 33 countries. Local transmissions are being reported in about 12 countries.

In Nigeria, 12 cases have been reported so far and more cases might be reported as the country has intensified contact tracing to trace those who might have been in contact with infected people.