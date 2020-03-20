<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





A virologist in Germany has warned that it is “not realistic” to expect football to return in 2020.

That’s right, no more football for the rest of the year.

Professor Jonas Schmidt-Chanasit of the Bernhard-Nocht-Institut in Hamburg insisted he cannot see football returning in Germany before the winter.

“We see the situation in Europe right now and what is still ahead of us, and even if it doesn’t hit us badly, that doesn’t mean football can resume,” Schmidt-Chanasit warned.

English football has been suspended until the start of May but leagues around Europe are still aiming to finish their seasons by 30 June.





Schmidt-Chanasit is very doubtful that can happen.

“Obviously the return of football would significantly aggravate the situation,” he stressed.

“Even games behind closed doors would tempt people to meet up again and watch games together.

“There are a lot of things that have to be decided sooner if you want to loosen the measures. Really important things, like kindergartens.

“But the fun events must come last, especially those where you have the potential for people to meet up. That shouldn’t be underestimated in football.”

Let’s hope he’s somehow wrong, because we’re not sure how long we can cope without some live matches to enjoy.