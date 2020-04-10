NHS England has announced 866 further deaths of people who had tested positive for Covid-19.
It brings the total number of confirmed deaths in hospitals in England to 8,114.
Of the new deaths announced on Friday, 117 occurred on 9 April, 720 between 1 April and 8 April, and 29 in March.
Meanwhile, another 10 people have died in Northern Ireland after testing positive for Covid-19.
The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Northern Ireland is now 92.
Northern Ireland’s Public Health Agency says 951 individuals have been tested in the past 24 hours.
A further 112 people have tested positive, bringing the total number of cases in NI to 1,589, BBC reports.
Get more stories like this on Twitter
AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and other project materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]