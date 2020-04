NHS England has announced 866 further deaths of people who had tested positive for Covid-19.

It brings the total number of confirmed deaths in hospitals in England to 8,114.

Of the new deaths announced on Friday, 117 occurred on 9 April, 720 between 1 April and 8 April, and 29 in March.





Meanwhile, another 10 people have died in Northern Ireland after testing positive for Covid-19.

The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Northern Ireland is now 92.

Northern Ireland’s Public Health Agency says 951 individuals have been tested in the past 24 hours.

A further 112 people have tested positive, bringing the total number of cases in NI to 1,589.