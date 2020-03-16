<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Dubai Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DTCM) notified all hotels to close all bars, pubs, lounges, swimming pools, beaches on Monday, March 16, 2020 until the end of the month.

DTCM confirmed to Al Arabiya English that restaurants would remain open but were not allowed to serve alcohol.

“Dubai Tourism will continuously evaluate the situation in coordination with the health authorities,” CEO of Support Services and Investment at DTCM Ahmad Khalifa Alfalasi said in a statement.

On Saturday, Dubai suspended all theme parks, entertainment and wedding destinations, including night clubs, cinemas and concerts, from operation until the end of the month.





The emirate later closed all gyms, gaming centers, and spring camps.

UAE authorities have been putting measures in place to combat the spread of the deadly coronavirus. On Saturday, it was announced that the country would suspend visa issuance, and stop flights to Lebanon, Iraq, Turkey, and Syria.

Earlier on Saturday, Abu Dhabi announced that it would closing tourist attractions, the Louvre Museum, and theme parks to combat the spread of the coronavirus. Cinemas have also closed in Abu Dhabi.

The UAE has currently reported 98 cases of coronavirus in the country, with 23 recoveries.