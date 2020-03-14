<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





President Donald Trump declared Sunday, March 15, 2020, as a National Day of Prayer. The United States is dealing with a nationwide pandemic caused by the coronavirus officially named COVID-19, but informally known as the Wuhan Virus.

The virus, which began in China is claiming lives and disrupting the economy not only in the United States, but around the world. Trump asked the nation to come together in prayer.

It is my great honor to declare Sunday, March 15th as a National Day of Prayer. We are a Country that, throughout our history, has looked to God for protection and strength in times like these….— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 13, 2020

….No matter where you may be, I encourage you to turn towards prayer in an act of faith. Together, we will easily PREVAIL!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 13, 2020





Earlier in the day, President Trump issued a proclamation declaring a National Emergency over the virus outbreak. In his message to Congress declaring the emergency, the president said, “Pursuant to section 201 of the National Emergencies Act (50 U.S.C. 1621), I hereby report that I have exercised my authority to declare that the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the United States constitutes a national emergency.”

The President’s National Day of Prayer proclamation mirrors a call to prayer by Southern Baptist Convention Executive Committee President Ronnie Floyd. Floyd urged Southern Baptists to pray for the nation and the world during this crisis.

“I am personally grieved at the number of lives this virus has claimed as well as the global disruption that it has caused,” Floyd said.

He then asked, “In light of COVID-19, the coronavirus global pandemic, we are asking all Southern Baptists and our 47,500+ churches of the Southern Baptist Convention to commit to a dedicated time of prayer this Sunday, March 15, 2020.”