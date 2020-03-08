<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Coronavirus toll at 1700 GMT Sunday

The number of novel coronavirus cases globally stood at 109,032, including 3,595 deaths, across 99 countries and territories by 1700 GMT Sunday, according to a report compiled by AFP from official sources.

Since 1700 GMT Saturday, 4,129 new cases and 236 new deaths had been reported.

China – excluding the territories of Hong Kong and Macau – where the epidemic emerged at the end of December had 80,695 cases, of which 3,097 were fatal. There were 44 new infections and 27 deaths there since 1700 GMT Saturday.

Outside China, a total of 28,337 cases have been recorded around the world since the epidemic began, including 695 deaths.

There have been 4,085 new cases and 209 new deaths outside China since 1700 GMT Saturday.





The most affected countries after China are: Italy (7,375 cases, 366 deaths), South Korea (7,313 cases, 48 deaths), Iran (6,566 cases, 194 deaths) and France (1,126 cases, 19 deaths).

Since 1700 GMT Saturday, China, Italy, Iran, South Korea, France, Spain, the Netherlands, Iraq, Hong Kong and Australia have recorded new deaths while Argentina and Egypt confirmed their first deaths. Moldova, Bangladesh, Bulgaria and Paraguay announced the first cases on their soil.

Asia recorded a total at 0900 GMT Sunday of 89,725 cases (3,163 deaths), Europe 11,887 cases (408 deaths), the Middle East 6,912 cases (200 deaths), US and Canada 270 cases (16 deaths), Oceania 83 cases (three deaths), Africa 80 cases (1 death), Latin America and the Caribbean 74 cases (1 death).

This assessment was carried out using data collected by AFP offices from the competent national authorities and information from the World Health Organisation.