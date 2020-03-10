<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The World Health Organisation has put the global death toll from the new coronavirus disease at 3,809.

The number of COVID-19 deaths rose to 3,123 in China and 686 outside the Asian country.





The WHO’s situation report on the coronavirus outbreak published on its website, on Monday, stated that three new territories, which included Bangladesh, Albania, and Paraguay, reported their first coronavirus cases.

It added that 104 countries had laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The number of confirmed cases globally rose to 109,578, including 80,904 in China and 28,674 outside China.