The number of victims who have died after testing positive for coronavirus has doubled over night, bringing the death toll to 21 in the UK.

Professor Chris Whitty confirmed the sad news just after 2pm this afternoon, confirming that all 10 people were in the ‘at risk’ groups.

In a statement, he said: “I am sorry to confirm 10 further patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 in England have died.

“All 10 individuals were in the at risk groups.

“I understand this increase in the number of deaths linked to COVID-19 will be a cause for concern for many. The public should know every measure we are taking is seeking to save lives and protect the most vulnerable.

“Every single one of us has a role to play in achieving this. If you have a new continuous cough or high temperature, please stay at home for seven days. I also encourage everyone to be washing their hands for 20 seconds regularly.





“I offer my sincere condolences to the families and friends who have received this difficult news. I ask that their privacy is respected at this time.”

This brings the total number of deaths in England to 20, and 21 on UK soil.

In his statement, Professor Whitty also confirmed which hospitals the patients were being treated at.

Two patients passed away at Barts Health NHS Trust, one at Buckinghamshire Healthcare NHS Trust, one at Sandwell & West Birmingham Hospitals NHS Trust, one at Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust, one at University Hospitals of Leicester NHS Trust, one at St George’s University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust. one at North Middlesex University Hospital NHS Trust, one at London North West University and one at Countess of Chester Hospital Healthcare NHS Trust.