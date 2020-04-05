<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The UK coronavirus death toll is now close to 5,000 after another 621 people died in the last 24 hours.

The new figure, which is lower than the record 708 deaths reported on Saturday, takes the country’s fatalities to 4,934.

Confirmed cases released by the Department of Health also jumped by 5,903.

The national total rose to 47,806 out of close to 200,000 tested for the virus.





Britain is now the fifth among countries with high death figures.

Italy leads with 15, 362 deaths, excluding Saturday’s figures.

Spain follows with 12,418 deaths. U.S. is third with 8, 454, while fourth-placed France has 7,560 deaths.

Iran’s death toll of 3,603 is now the world’s sixth highest, with China’s 3,329 the world’s seventh.

Queen Elizabeth is scheduled to address Britons at 7pm today.