A conference organised by the US Council on Foreign Relations to discuss how businesses will function amid the spread of coronavirus has been cancelled.

Reports said the conference was cancelled because of the fears that the forum can also help the spread of the deadly coronavirus in the United States.

About 1010 people have been diagnosed with the infection across the United States, with 31 already dead.

New York, the proposed venue of the conference has uncovered more than 170 cases of the coronavirus, including 36 people in New York City.

The Council on Foreign Relations is an independent think tank and has scheduled a roundtable to begin Friday on the theme of ‘Doing Business Under Coronavirus’ in New York on Friday.





Bloomberg reported that the roundtable was not the only casualty of coronavirus as the CFR has cancelled all in-person conferences scheduled between March 11 and April 3 for sites across the US, including in New York and Washington – where the first person to become infected in the US was diagnosed.

On its website, the CFR prides itself as an independent, nonpartisan membership organization, think tank, and publisher dedicated to being a resource for its members, government officials, business executives, journalists, educators and students, civic and religious leaders, and other interested citizens in order to help them better understand the world and the foreign policy choices facing the United States and other countries.

Founded in 1921, CFR takes no institutional positions on matters of policy. Our goal is to start a conversation in this country about the need for Americans to better understand the world.