China says it will continue to push for the trade firms to orderly resume work and production on the premise of ensuring the safety amid the novel coronavirus outbreak.

A circular released by the Ministry of Commerce (MOC) said the local commerce departments should tap into the efficient supply network of daily necessities across nine provinces to secure the supply in Hubei Province and its capital city, Wuhan.

According to the Ministry, efforts should be made to ensure key daily necessities supply such as vegetables, meat, eggs, dairy products, rice, flour, edible oil and instant food.





It also called for innovative shopping methods in which daily necessities will be purchased by communities and delivered to residents without physical contact in hardest-hit regions.

“For high-risk regions including Beijing, Shanghai and provinces of Guangdong, Henan, Zhejiang, Hunan, Anhui and Jiangxi, local authorities should first urge enterprises producing daily necessities to resume work.’’

It also explained that approval procedures for resumption of work would be streamlined to crank up the economic engines and epidemic prevention, saying that supplies should go to workers at the frontline.