<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Saudi Arabia announced on Thursday that its health ministry detected three new coronavirus cases, making it five confirmed cases.

In a statement released by the Ministry to Saudi Press Agency, the affected persons include a couple and another person.

This is coming after an earlier detection of the first and second coronavirus cases among two Saudis who returned to the country via Bahrain after visiting Iran. According to reports, the infected persons failed to report their travels to Iran. It’s also been traced that the source of the epidemic that affected all the five Saudi cases of coronavirus was from Iran.

Whilst speaking of the infected Saudi couple, the ministry said that the husband returned via Kuwait but visited Iran earlier. The returning Saudi did not disclose at the Saudi port that he had visited Iran, and subsequently, the infection was transmitted to his wife.

The laboratory results also revealed that another citizen, who tested positive of the virus, has come through Bahrain after visiting Iran and he traveled in the same vehicle as to the two Saudis whose infections were reported earlier as the first and second cases in the Kingdom.





The ministry assured everyone that all systems and procedures are in place to monitor and stem the spread of the virus.

“The infected persons are currently isolated in the hospital, and are being provided health services in accordance with the approved health procedures.”

All contacts of the injured people were counted, and samples were taken from them for examination by the National Center for Disease Prevention and Control and all results will be announced upon completion of the examination, the statement said.

The ministry called upon all people to contact its 937 Service Center for any queries about the virus while stressing that information should be taken from its official sources and not to believe in rumors.

The ministry stated that it provides all information and advice about dealing with the virus through social media and also by specialist doctors through the No. 937.