New figures from the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak in the U.S have indicated that the country now has over 1,000 people infected with Covid-19.

As of Tuesday evening, there were at least 1,020 cases in the U.S., according to John Hopkins University data.

The flu-like virus, which originated from China, has gotten worse in the past few days as over 100 countries have reported at least a case of the disease.

The virus has been reported in every continent except Antarctica. It has infected over 100,000 globally and killed over 3,500 people.

The first confirmed case of COVID-19 in the U. S was reported in February and since then, there has been an erratic rise in the number of cases of the disease.

So far, over 31 people in the U.S. have died from the coronavirus: 24 in Washington state, three in California, two in Florida, one in New Jersey, and one in South Dakota.

The U.S has reported more than 1,000 coronavirus cases in total across 38 states and Washington, DC.

The US is seeing a rising number of cases of “community spread” even in patients with no known exposure to the virus or travel history to countries where outbreaks have been reported.

That tally includes 46 people who were on the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan and three people who were evacuated from China.

Almost half of all U.S. cases are in Washington state, California and New York, and their governors have all declared states of emergency.

Meanwhile, New York’s governor, Andrew Cuomo, announced that they deployed the National Guard to New Rochelle, in an attempt to contain the spread of the coronavirus in the north of New York City.





The troops will deliver food to quarantined individuals in New Rochelle, where a one-mile (1.6km) “containment zone” will be enforced.

The area has seen “the largest cluster” of US cases, Andrew Cuomo, said as he announced the measures on Tuesday.

New York state has 173 active cases, the most in the US and 108 of them are in Westchester County where New Rochelle is located.

The citizens of the U.S. had been criticising the government for its slow response in tackling the outbreak. There have been allegations of suspected persons not being able to be tested and heavy criticism on the capacity of the country to test for the virus.

State officials have also criticised the federal response, particularly with regard to the U.S. capacity to test for the virus.

The tests were initially marred by quality control issues, delaying testing for Americans who were or thought they were infected, prompting some states such as New York to seek emergency approval to use their own test kits.

Also, the Director of the Centre for Disease Control, Robert Redfield, told lawmakers Tuesday that the lack of funding has hampered the federal government’s response to the outbreak.

However, things might be changing in the country soon, as President Donald Trump on Friday signed an $8.3 billion spending bill to combat the spread of the new coronavirus.

The fund will be used for prevention efforts and research in hopes of quickly producing a vaccine for the deadly disease.