Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, wife of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, has been tested for coronavirus and she is now in self-isolation along with her husband.

According to a statement released Thursday morning, the 44 year old woman, recently returned from the United Kingdom and began displaying mild flu-like symptoms, including a low fever, on Wednesday night.





Sophie Trudeau is at present self-isolating at the Prime Minister’s residence in Ottawa and is awaiting the return of her test results.

Prime Minister Trudeau is also self-isolating and spending the day working from home ‘out of an abundance of caution’ until his wife receives the all-clear, Mail Online reported.