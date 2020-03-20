<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Argentina has ordered all its 45 million populace to stay at home in a lock down measure to curtail the spread of the deadly Coronavirus.

Argentina is the latest country to enact measures ordering people to stay in their homes with limited exceptions.

People are allowed to leave for basic needs like grocery shopping or doctor’s appointments but police will be patrolling the streets and those without a valid reason to be outside will be penalized.





The move is coming as the novel coronavirus has infected more than 244,500 people and killed over 10,000 worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking cases reported by the World Health Organization and additional sources.

In California, around 40 million residents have been told to stay home to prevent the spread of the virus — the first statewide order in the US, according to CNN.