More than 1,700 medical workers in China have been infected with the new Coronavirus, and six have died, medical authorities have said.





The vast majority of the medical workers, 1,502 out of 1,716, have fallen ill in Hubei province, the epicentre of the outbreak, said Zeng Yixin, Deputy Director of the National Health Commission.

It is the first time China is releasing an official count of infections among medical personnel during the Covid-19 outbreak.