



The United States Consulate in Nigeria on Monday in Lagos began a three-day training for defence journalists on national security and military reportage.

Russell Brooks, the US Public Affairs Officer, during his remarks at the opening of the three-day seminar, holding at the Shoregate Hotel in Ikeja, said the aim was to widen the knowledge of journalists covering the military.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the seminar has the theme: “Defence and National Security Reporting.”

According to Brooks, the training is to know more about reporting security issues and have a better understanding about national security.

He said the US, based on its relationship with Nigeria, deemed it fit to be of importance to the Nigerian journalists on how to better report the military and also make the public better understand the military.

The public affairs officer said the seminar was designed to help the media further appreciate their huge responsibility of reporting accurately on national security and the defence beat.

He emphasised how the US was passionate about Nigeria’s democracy, adding that it would always support the country’s democracy and its democratic institution.

NAN also reports that the three-day seminar would be centered on military and national identity, language of the military, specific aspects of defence and national security journalism and many more.