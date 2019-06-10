<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Scores of technology, media and fashion executives took out a full-page advertisement in the New York Times on Monday denouncing restricting access to abortion and other reproductive healthcare.

The advertisement follows a string of company executives in recent weeks who threatened to pull investments in states enacting new laws that limit abortion rights.

Nine states, including Alabama, Georgia and Missouri have passed abortion laws this year that all but ban the procedure.

“Restricting access to comprehensive reproductive care, including abortion, threatens the health, independence and economic stability of our employees and customers.

“It impairs our ability to build diverse and inclusive workforce pipelines, recruit top talent across the states, and protect the well-being of all the people who keep our businesses thriving,” the New York Times advertisement, signed by company officials, read.

Among the signees were Slack’s Jack Dorsey, designer Rebecca Minkoff, Bloomberg L.P. board member Peter Grauer, Tinder Chief Executive Officer Elie Seidman and Warby Parker founders Neil Blumenthal and Dave Gilboa.

According to the advert, the companies employ a total of more than 108,000 workers.

Walt Disney Co Chief Executive, Bob Iger, in May, told Reuters it would be “very difficult” to keep filming in Georgia if a law banning abortion went into effect.

Netflix Inc followed, saying it would “rethink” its investment in Georgia if the law goes into effect.

“For now, state officials don’t appear to be backing down. We are the party of freedom and opportunity.

“We value and protect innocent life, even though that makes C-list celebrities squawk,” Georgia Governor, Brian Kemp, said at the Georgia GOP convention in Savannah.