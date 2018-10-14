



The United Nations Secretary-General has said he is saddened by the devastating floods that has ravaged Nigeria, particularly with sad reports that over 200 people have been lost to the menace.

The UN Secretary-General in a statement signed by his spokesperson……. said “The secretary-general extends his condolences to the families of the victims and to the government and people of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and prays for very quick recovery.

The statement further said, “The UN expresses its solidarity with Nigeria during this difficult time and stands ready to support as required.”

The UN scribe said in addition to the rising devastating death toll, an additional 1,300 persons have been reportedly injured while nearly two million are affected by the recent flooding in areas along the Niger and Benue rivers in Nigeria.

The statement has it that “More than half a million have been displaced and over 350,000 are in need of immediate humanitarian assistance. “

Recall that officials of the National Emergency Management Agency, “Torrential rains have unleashed floods in different parts of Nigeria over the past few days, killing at least 200 people and damaging thousands of homes.

This is after a national disaster was initially declared in four states – Kogi, Niger, Anambra and Delta.

Spokesperson of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Sani Datti, had earlier revealed that “available data indicates that no fewer than 100 persons have died so far in ten (10) states

It would be recalled that a national disaster was declared in four states – Kogi, Niger, Anambra and Delta. Kogi and Niger are in central Nigeria whereas the other two are in the south.

In Lokoja, the state capital of Kogi, floods partially submerged several houses. The city lies at the confluence of the Benue and the Niger, Africa’s third-longest river, making it particularly vulnerable to high waters.

It’s no longer news that the rainy season, which typically runs from March to September, usually brings with it inevitable flooding. Such flooding is exacerbated by poor infrastructure and lack of planning to protect against the waters, but this year the destruction has been the worst recorded since 2012.

At least ,140 people were killed and tens of thousands forced to abandon their homes in 2012, in Nigeria’s worst flooding in more than five decades.

The Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA) said that nine states on the River Niger trough and three others on River Benue trough may experience flooding this year, following persistent rainfall. Some the states are: Niger, Anambra, Kwara, Kogi, Kebbi and Jigawa and Benue among others.

Besides the alert by relevant agencies, Nigerians are daily being inundated with news of effects of flooding, especially in Niger, where flood has led to loss of lives and destruction to farmlands, houses and other valuable property.

Hydrological experts have disclosed that the water level in some riverine state had risen to 10. 66 metres above the sea level.