Climate activists from protest group Extinction Rebellion on Monday climbed aboard a gas rig in the Scottish city of Dundee in a bid to stop it from being transported to the North Sea.

Extinction Rebellion Scotland confirmed that three of its supporters boarded the Valaris 122 rig, but said later that they were forced down after around five hours due to deteriorating weather conditions.

The three women were arrested, they added.

The rig is due to be sent to the Shearwater gas field in the North Sea when it comes to contract to Shell later this month.

The activists are urging governments to “tell the truth” about the climate impact of the fossil fuel industry and to decommission oil and gas infrastructure.

Jo, 34, a gardener from Edinburgh, said she had scaled the rig “for my niece Ivy, who is an incredible little human”.

She added: “I don’t want to say to her that I didn’t take a stand when I had the choice and left it to other people to sort it out.”

A spokesman for Forth Ports, which owns the Port of Dundee, said it deployed a pilot boat as a safety precaution.

Shell said it was “aware of the protest action”, adding: “The safety of those involved — both protesters and workers” was “our prime concern”.