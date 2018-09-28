The World Health Organisation (WHO) says heart disease, stroke, cancer, diabetes, chronic lyme disease, and depression, among others, kill no fewer than 41 million people annually across the globe.

The Director-General of WHO, Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus, said the Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) affected mostly the poor.

Ghebreyesus said “every year, 41 million people are killed prematurely by preventable chronic illnesses,” which he declared a “needless suffering, expense and death.

“The figure represents 70 per cent of all deaths globally. What’s more, NCDs affect mostly the poor. Of the 41 million people, 85 per cent are in developing countries.

“I am here to tell you that we are dangerously off course. At the current pace, less than half of the world’s countries will meet that target.

“But we can change course. We could prevent 10 million of these deaths by 2025,” he explained, referring to WHO’s ‘Best Buys’, a set of 16 practical interventions that are “cost-effective and feasible for all countries including low- and middle-income countries”.

The list includes tobacco control measures, vaccination campaigns and the production of foods that contain less sugar, salt and fat.

He stressed that the “benefits go beyond health,” noting that “every dollar invested in the Best Buys, will yield a return of at least seven dollars”.

He proposed the creation of a “coalition of champions” that would spearhead a three- to five-year commitment for the quick and intense implementation of the WHO interventions, and showcase their potential impact.

The WHO chief said three key things were needed in every country to “win the fight against NCDs” and achieve the Sustainable Development Goals Target 3.4.

These are political commitment, domestic investment and universal health coverage so everyone can benefit from health care, he said adding, “without worrying about whether they can afford them.”

UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed, said with an increasingly globalised world, longer life expectancy, a rapidly changing climate and increasing levels of urbanisation, we are witnessing shifts that see the burden of NCDs rising in all nations”.

Mohammed explained the importance of tackling climate change and pollution given their effects on public health.

The UN deputy insisted on the importance of tackling mental health disorders, including through suicide prevention; the harmful use of alcohol and drugs; as well as issues of under- and over-nutrition.

She stressed the need, to “reduce by one-third pre-mature mortality from non-communicable diseases through prevention and treatment, and promote mental health and wellbeing,” by 2030.

To help advocate for the prevention and control of chronic illnesses worldwide, WHO also announced that it had renewed the appointment of billionaire philanthropist and former New York Mayor, Michael Bloomberg, as WHO Global Ambassador for NCDs and injuries, for another two years.