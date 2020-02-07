Ophthalmologist Li Wenliang shared documents online and carried out interviews via text message from his hospital bed before his death on 6 February. Handout

A 33-year-old ophthalmologist, who became a hero in China after alerting the world early about coronavirus outbreak, has died of the disease.

Li Wenliang died at the Wuhan hospital where he was being treated on Friday.

Wenliang was fighting Coronavirus which has so far killed more than 600 people and infected tens of thousands.

Li had told state media that he had been cautioned by hospital management and party officials after alerting his colleagues about a cluster of infections tied to an animal market in the city of Wuhan.


The doctor had suggested earlier that the disease was a resurgence of severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS).

At least, 560 people have died worldwide from Coronavirus, which has since spread to almost 30 countries.

