China on Sunday warned the US that results of trade talks would be void if Washington went ahead with imposing tariffs on Chinese goods, as negotiations came to an end in Beijing.

If the US moves forward with sanctions, “all the economic and trade achievements negotiated by the two parties will be void,” Xinhua state news agency said in a statement.

The Trump Administration said Tuesday that the US would follow through with tariffs on billions of dollars of Chinese imports, defying a trade truce reached last month in Washington.

Beijing said the two sides had made “positive and concrete progress” on matters like increasing agricultural and energy imports but said details were left for “both sides to finalise”.

“China is willing to increase imports from all countries in the world including the United States,” the statement said.

But Beijing warned all the results were premised on “not fighting a trade war”.