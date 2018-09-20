The World’s tallest statue of Confucius will be inaugurated in Eastern China’s Shandong Province during this year’s Mid-Autumn Festival on Sept. 24.

Confucius (551–479 BC) was a Chinese teacher, editor, politician and philosopher of the Spring and Autumn period of Chinese history.

The philosophy of Confucius, known as Confucianism, emphasised personal and governmental morality, correctness of social relationships, justice and sincerity.

Throughout history, Confucius is widely considered as one of the most important and influential individuals in shaping the lives of humanity.

His teaching and philosophy greatly impacted people around the world and still remain in today’s society.[

He championed strong family loyalty, ancestor veneration, and respect of elders by their children and of husbands by their wives, recommending family as a basis for ideal government.

The 72-metre-tall brass statue of Confucius is located near Nishan in the city of Qufu, the birthplace of the ancient Chinese educator and philosopher whose doctrine has been influential throughout the world.

“The height of the statue coincides with the number of sages among Confucius’ disciples,’’ said Hu Yantao, head of the construction project which started in 2013.

The main part of the statue is supported by eight pillars from the inside and its base covers an area of 7,800 square metres.

Yang Chaoming, head of the Confucius Research Institute of China, said the highest statue of Confucius will attract people’s attention worldwide, adding that it would helpful in promoting traditional Chinese culture.

He was also the first Chinese person to set up private schools and enrol students from all walks of life.

The ideas advocated by Confucius include rule by virtue, self-discipline in appeasing others and harmony in diversity.