The Chinese government will “not sit on its hands” over the protests in Hong Kong, Beijing’s UK ambassador has said, adding it has “solutions”.

It came as new pictures emerged showing the build up of armed forces in the city of Shenzhen, just across the border with Hong Long.

The ambassador, Liu Xiaoming, told a news conference in London that if the situation deteriorates in the region, which is Chinese territory but operates under a different system to the rest of China, it would act to “quell unrest”.

It came after months of anti-China protests which in the last few days have led to the airport, one of the busiest in the world, being closed.

Mr Xiaoming told reporters: “If the situation deteriorates into uncontrollable unrest, the central government will not sit by and watch, we have enough power to quell the unrest.”