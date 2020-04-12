<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





China reported 99 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday, of which 97 were imported into the country from abroad.

The number represents the highest daily increase in imported cases yet recorded, surpassing the previous high of 67 new imported cases recorded on March 25.

That number prompted Beijing to ban all foreign arrivals into the country, including those with valid visas and residency permits, from March 28.





These measures currently remain in place.

Forty-nine new suspected cases, all imported, were also reported on the Chinese mainland on Sunday.

Two domestically transmitted cases were recorded, both in north-eastern Heilongjiang province along the Russian border where an outbreak in Suifenhe has put parts of the border city on lockdown.