The World Health Organization called Monday for countries to test every suspected case of COVID-19, as the rest of the world registered more cases and deaths in the pandemic than China.

China reported 99 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday, of which 97 were imported into the country from abroad.

The number represents the highest daily increase in imported cases yet recorded, surpassing the previous high of 67 new imported cases recorded on March 25.

That number prompted Beijing to ban all foreign arrivals into the country, including those with valid visas and residency permits, from March 28.


These measures currently remain in place.

Forty-nine new suspected cases, all imported, were also reported on the Chinese mainland on Sunday.

Two domestically transmitted cases were recorded, both in north-eastern Heilongjiang province along the Russian border where an outbreak in Suifenhe has put parts of the border city on lockdown.

ALERT: Coronavirus pandemic emergency kit — facts, myths and how to protect yourself

Get more stories like this on Twitter

AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and other project materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]


Related StoriesMORE FROM AUTHOR

More Stories