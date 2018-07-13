China has described as ‘unacceptable, the latest Trump’s proposed tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese imports.

A spokesman for Chinese Ministry of Commerce revealed this, Wednesday.

The rejection published by Chinadaily .com.cn said, the proposed tariff will harm China, the world, as well as the US itself. It’s irrational and will not be accepted by people, said the spokesperson.

The latest move by US came to China as a rude shock.

In order to protect the country’s core interests and people’s basic interests, the Chinese government will always take countermeasures, said the ministry.

Meanwhile, China has called on the International community to articulate concerted efforts to maintain the practice of free trade and the multilateral trading system, and fight trade bullying, it said.

China says, it will take its trade dispute with US to the World Trade Organization (WTO).