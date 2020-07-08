China said Wednesday it will impose visa restrictions on people from the United States who “behave badly” on Tibet-related issues, in retaliation for US curbs announced a day before.
The US had said it was restricting visas to Chinese officials deemed to be substantially involved in the exclusion of foreigners from Tibet.
