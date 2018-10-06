



The 19th China Annual Conference for International Education will be held in Beijing from Oct. 18 to 21, under the theme: “Education Modernisation Practice and Exploration.’’

Hosted by China Education Association for International Exchange, this year’s event will include an education expo and seminars on cooperation projects between Chinese and foreign universities and joint-venture universities.

Three reports on the development of Chinese higher education, joint-venture universities in China and study in China, respectively, will be released during the conference.

The education expo, to be held in Beijing, Chengdu, Guangzhou and Shanghai from Oct. 20 to 28, has attracted people from more than 400 educational institutions from about 30 countries and regions to share their experiences, perspectives, and explore ways to modernise education.

More than 40 leading universities from Russia will participate in the education expo.