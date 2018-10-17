



China has banned importation of pigs and pork products from Moldova to prevent spread of African swine fever, Chinese Customs said on Wednesday.

The ban followed five African swine fever outbreaks reported in Moldova, the Customs said in a statement on its website.

The country also ordered the return or destruction of products shipped from the European country, Customs added.

China has banned importation of pigs, wild boar and products from Bulgaria and Belgium following outbreak of African swine fever as well as imports from Japan after a regular swine fever outbreak.