Chinese health authorities say an anti-malaria drug is effective in treating coronavirus patients. The authorities also report that blood plasma taken from recovered patients has been used to treat those who are critically ill.

Officials stated that the anti-malaria medicine was given to over 100 patients in clinical trials.

They said the patients’ conditions improved as a result. They added that there are no safety concerns with the drug.





The authorities said that a week after a 54-year-old man started taking the medication, the virus disappeared. Officials are reportedly planning to use it at medical institutions across the country.

They also said 11 seriously-ill patients were given the blood plasma. One of the patients was discharged from a hospital after recovering.

The conditions of the rest are improving and are calling on recovered patients to donate blood plasma.