Luis Sepulveda, a Chilean dissident author, died in Spain on Thursday from respiratory illness caused by the novel coronavirus.

The 70-year-old was a communist militant and fervent opponent of Chilean military dictator, Augusto Pinochet’s regime.

He authored poetry books and short stories and was famed for novels including “The Old Man Who Read Love Novels”.





Meanwhile, a spokesman for the hospital in the Northern Spanish city of Ovieda, said the author died of multiple organ failure after being admitted on Feb. 29. He spent most of his time in the hospital’s intensive care on a respirator.

Before his death, Sepulveda had lived in Gijon for many years.

In 1980, he was granted asylum by the German Government and spent more than 10 years living in Hamburg as well as several years living in France.