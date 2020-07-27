



Chile on Sunday reported a total of 345,790 people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) since the outbreak began and 9,112 people have died from the disease.

According to the Health Ministry, in the previous 24 hours tests detected 2,198 new cases of infection and 92 more patients died.

Chile “continues to see a decline in cases,” Deputy Health Minister Paula Daza said.





“In the past week, new cases have fallen by 5 percent and in the past 14 days, by 29 percent,” she said.

Some 318,095 people have recovered from COVID-19 nationwide.

Chile declared a state of catastrophe months ago to better enforce lockdown and social distancing measures with the help of the army and police force, including a nighttime curfew.