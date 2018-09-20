Four children were killed and two people seriously injured on Thursday in a collision between a train and a cargo bike in the Netherlands, Dutch police said.

The accident happened in Oss, a town near the German border around 110 kilometres (65 miles) southeast of the capital Amsterdam.

“It is really a terrible accident,” said a spokesman for the national railways’ service NS.

Police confirmed that the train from the eastern town of Nijmegen to nearby Den Bosch collided with the three-wheeler bike which was carrying children.

“Four children were killed in the accident. Emergency services are still at the scene,” police in Brabant province said on Twitter.

A woman and another child were seriously injured.

Cargo bikes — bikes with a large box on the front used for carrying children or shopping — are a common sight in the Netherlands, where cycling is a way of life.