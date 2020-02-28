A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention graphic has been getting passed around in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, telling people to shave their beards to protect themselves against the virus.

The Centre for Disease Control in the United States has warned that facial hair can interfere with face masks and respirators, which are being used around the world in an effort to combat the global spread of coronavirus, a.k.a 2019-nCoV.

The CDC has come up with an infographic, which displays assorted styles of beards, and showing the ones that are compatible with masks and respirators.

Health officials said some types of facial hair can keep the exhalation valve from working properly.

Styles such as side whiskers, handlebar mustaches, and several others are okay, but styles such as mutton chops and full beards are not recommended.

Things like goatees and villain mustache are okay, with caution.

The main idea is that the hair should not cross the respirator sealing surface.

