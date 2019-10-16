<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

At least two security officers have been killed and about 20 children wounded when a car bomb detonated near a police headquarters building in eastern Afghanistan, officials said.

Six police officers were also wounded in Wednesday’s attack in Alishing district, according to Asadullah Daulatzai, the spokesman for the governor of Laghman province.

He said the wounded children were inside a nearby religious school, or religious school which was also damaged, Daulatzai said

“The students were wounded by flying glass,” he said, noting that “about 20” students were hurt.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack but the interior ministry, while confirming the toll, blamed the Taliban.

The Taliban and Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL, or ISIS) group are active in eastern Afghanistan and have claimed previous attacks in the region.

Afghanistan is currently awaiting the results of the first round of presidential voting, which took place last month.

Polling was marred by several small-scale attacks claimed by the Taliban, who worked to disrupt the democratic process.