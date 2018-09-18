Brazilian Presidential Candidate, Fernando Haddad, said on Tuesday he would not pardon former President Luiz Lula – sentenced to 12 years in prison on corruption charges – if he is elected president in October.

Haddad was chosen last week to replace Lula as the candidate of the Workers’ Party.

Brazil’s judiciary barred Lula from running because of his conviction.

The judiciary is likely to overturn Lula’s conviction during an appeal process, Haddad told the radio station CBN and the news portal G1, adding that a pardon “is not on the agenda.”

“No to a pardon,’’ he reiterated.

According to a survey from polling institute Datafolha published on August 22, voter support for Lula stood at nearly 40 per cent, far ahead of the other 12 candidates.

The jailed politician has since been removed as a candidate on voter surveys.

Lula was jailed in April after having been found guilty of corruption in connection with the renovation of a beachside penthouse, which was bankrolled by a company seeking contracts with the state oil giant Petrobras.

Lula’s PT considers the verdict a manoeuvre by the political right to exclude him from the elections and battled for months to get the judiciary to admit him into the presidential race.

According to figures from Datafolha published on Friday, Haddad’s support has risen to 13 per cent after he was confirmed as the PT candidate.

He is running second to Jair Bolsonaro, a right-winger, who was stabbed during an electoral rally on September 6.

Support for Bolsonaro stood at 26 per cent in a survey published by pollster Ibope on September 12.

But Bolsonaro has sparked controversy with statements seen as sexist, racist and homophobic, and analysts say he is likely to lose to Haddad or another candidate in a second election round.

Bolsonaro has raised concerns about possible electoral fraud, but Supreme Court President, Dias Toffoli, told the broadcaster Globo News on Monday that the electoral system was “totally reliable.”

Bolsonaro is undergoing treatment at a Sao Paulo hospital.

His injuries have left him unable to meet supporters face-to-face, and his family has said he will conduct his campaign over social media.

The October 7 election is expected to go into a second round on October 28.