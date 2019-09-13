<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Canadian bobsled champion Kaillie Humphries has filed a lawsuit against her national federation for permission to compete for the United States, after lodging a complaint about sexual harassment in her home country.

Humphries, one of the sport’s top drivers who has twice won gold at the Olympics, told CBC television Friday that she had taken legal action to compel the Canadian federation to grant her leave to compete for the US team.

The 34-year-old said the Canadian program no longer wanted anything to do with her after she lodged a complaint about sexual harassment in August 2018, but said it was refusing to release her to compete for the US.

An internal investigation into the sexual harassment and discrimination complaint is underway by Bobsleigh Canada Skeleton, a spokesman for the federation told AFP.

Humphries, who took Olympic gold in 2010 and 2014, has not divulged any details about the harassment allegations she filed.

She is due to marry a former member of the US bobsled team, Travis Armbruster, in the United States, and hopes in future to compete for Canada’s southern neighbor, CBC said.

The US team has invited her to a training session next week at Lake Placid, the news station reported.

Humphries did not compete in any events last season after becoming estranged from the Canadian team following the harassment charges.