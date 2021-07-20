Canada plans to start letting vaccinated US travelers back into the country

Starting on August 9th, Canada is planning on opening its borders to vaccinated Americans after the country stopped allowing nonessential travel in March 2020 (via The Washington Post). According to the Canadian government’s announcement, the new travel rules will apply to US citizens and permanent residents who are currently living in the country and who have been fully vaccinated with one of the approved COVID-19 vaccines, as well as unvaccinated children who are traveling with a vaccinated guardian.

The announcement does say that the change will only happen if conditions in the country are still good — meaning that if Canada sees a spike in cases between now and August 9th, the border reopening may be reconsidered.

It’s also clear that, while nonessential travel will be allowed, it won’t be as easy as showing up to the border or airport with your vaccine card and passport. The Public Health Agency of Canada says that travelers will have to fill out a questionnaire using the ArriveCAN app, and that they’ll have to have a “suitable quarantine plan” that they’re prepared to carry out if they don’t meet the requirements for quarantine exemption. The post goes more into the exact requirements and criteria, along with other policy changes that will be made.

For Americans who have missed visiting their northern neighbors, it seems like trips may be a possibility again soon for those who have gotten the jab. But while preparation and planning were a very good idea for international travel before the pandemic, the additional requirements and documentation submissions make it essential for those who don’t want to be turned away at the border.