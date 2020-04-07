<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>





The world is in the grip of the coronavirus pandemic, with many countries going into complete lockdown to try and contain the spread of this virus. With no vaccine currently available, and development of one at least 12 months away, it seems as if social distancing and lockdown measures are the only way to stop this disease from spreading, at the moment. With that in mind, it is likely that such measures will last for some time, with some experts saying that there could be lockdowns for at least two to three months in some countries, like the United Kingdom, for example. Canada is in a similar situation, with the current public health measures expected to continue for some time.

There is no specific timeline yet on how long these measures will be in place, with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stating that it could be ‘weeks or even months’ before restrictions are lifted. It will depend on the spread of the virus, as well as the citizens’ own discipline in staying at home and not venturing outside too frequently. Such a long shutdown will impact businesses negatively in a huge manner, with a large number of job losses being predicted. The government has already announced a number of measures to help support businesses, including a 75% wage subsidy for up to three months, a deferment of GST and customs duty payments, as well as billions of dollars in support funding to financial institutions for lending out to small and medium enterprises. States and territories are also getting into the act, with Quebec being the latest in this line, announcing a $150 million dollar additional support package for businesses.





These measures will help, but businesses and companies will also need to think on their feet and innovate in order to survive during this time. As an example, the gambling and casino sector has been hit extremely hard – all land-based casinos, community gaming centres and bingo halls have been closed across the country. Obviously, this will impact employees and workers in this sector massively, but one potential saviour is the Internet. Online casinos have always been popular, and with people mostly stuck indoors for the foreseeable future, they offer an attractive alternative for Canadian gambling operators to provide casino online games and services to their customers, and thus keep their businesses running. It will be vital that they pivot quickly in order to capture the attention of consumers and to allow them to get familiarized with the concept of playing online casino games. This is just one example of how businesses and sectors can use technology to innovate and keep their businesses going wherever possible.

The coronavirus pandemic has caught the world off balance, and with most major economies shutting down to contain this crisis, we are facing a recession akin to the one seen in the aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis. In such a scenario, government support and funding is vital for people and businesses to survive, especially smaller businesses. At the same time, people need to understand that staying indoors is the best possible way to beat the spread of the virus, and so they need to obey their government’s directives and ensure that they also sanitize and wash their hands frequently. Businesses need to adapt quickly, and utilize this time that people suddenly have on their hands now by providing solutions and options online and through technology, to ensure that they service their customers and also stay in business, keeping their employees on the payroll and thus allowing them to survive through this time.